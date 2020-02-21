Is Selena Gomez’s latest song Feel Me a diss track for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin? Find Out

Selena Gomez’s latest song Feel Me might be a diss track for Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin. Check out these references.

Selena Gomez has been very vocal about her broken relationship with Justin Bieber and how it affected her emotionally. Their relationship was one of the reasons behind her downward spiral, following which she decided to take a break from the spotlight. The singer is back to music now and has been opening up about her struggles through her songs. She recently released her track Lose You To Love Me, from her latest album Rare, which featured some very evident references about her and Justin’s on-and-off relationship.

She has now dropped another single and this time, it is not just Justin she is talking about. It seems like the song is a diss track for her ex and his wife Hailey Baldwin, and the references are hard to miss! “On the Revival Tour, I introduced a song that you guys haven’t stopped talking about since. Soo you asked and I listened Today, Feel Me is out online and vinyl everywhere,” she wrote on Instagram, introducing the studio version of her song.

Check out the song here:

The song starts with Selena singing, “No one love you like I love ya, Never cheat, never lie. Never put no one above ya. I gave you space and time.” The lyrics apparently hint that her relationship with Justin ended after he cheated on her. After dating for years, Selena and Justin finally called it quits in 2018 and no one knows the exact reason behind their split. Soon after their breakup, Justin married Hailey Bieber. Meanwhile, Selena took a break from the music industry and focussed on her health.

In her latest song, Selena also refers to Justin’s current relationship with Hailey and might have suggested that he will always be alone without her in his life. She apparently also says that Hailey can’t understand him as she does. When you're running, who you run to? Where do you go to hide? When she ain't giving you enough to Get you through the night. Won't be caught up in the middle Of your highs and your lows Baby. 'long as you're not with me. You'll always be alone,” she sings.

While she hasn’t said anything to confirm the theory, her fans certainly think she is talking about Bieber in the song. “Okay I love that Selena is releasing feel me. But it’s the same lyrics, she’s gonna get dragged, that she can’t get over Justin. Ugh,” a fan wrote. “I don’t want people to think Selena’s still hung up on Justin, and that’s exactly what they’re gonna think when they here Feel Me. I hate this so much,” another fan tweeted. "I just don't care about this Beliebers who gonna hate on Selena because Feel me gets released. She writtet it years ago and it's such a good song that needs to be released. I don't care that it's about Justin and you all shouldn't do it. It's just a bomb song,” another fan wrote.

