Selena Gomez’s workout will inspire you to return to your fitness routine; Singer quips she’s ‘feeling great’

Selena Gomez is inspiring fans once again, not with her phenomenal style or makeup ticks but this time with her killer workout! The Rare Beauty founder recently shared a montage of her workout routine on TikTok, which we got via Twitter, and it’s enough to shame us into going to the gym. Selena captioned her video, "Feeling great…but also [grinning emoji with a drop of sweat]."

The video which the 28-year-old actress shared, featured the Rare singer working out alongside a pal and the two were filmed doing a combination of donkey kicks, leg raises and overhead dumbbell presses as part of their workour. Not only are her moves the focus of the video, but the music in the background is also guaranteed to get you in the best mood to get some exercise in.

Back in November 2020, we related hard with Gomez when she told Marie Claire that she doesn't like working out, but finds inspiration online when she needs it. "I don't love working out, but I find myself going on YouTube and doing workout videos," she shared. "Anything from old-school workout videos to more current ones." But, when it comes to maintaining her routine, Selena switches it up to keep things fun, as her personal trainer, Amy Rosoff Davis, told Cosmopolitan in 2016—and from the looks of her recent TikTok, the singer is still sticking to that method.

"I've always believed the best way to keep your muscles active is to mix it up," Amy told the publication. "We switch things up almost every day." In addition to going on long hikes with friends, where they'll break to do circuit training, "arm dancing" and "side chassés up hills," (just sweating thinking about it)—there are also some days that Selena also keeps it easy with yoga and stretching. Amy also explained that she tells the singer to pay attention to how she's feeling each day and to adjust her activities accordingly.

