Selena Gomez says Hailey Bieber reached out to her, has been receiving death threats: 'Want this to stop'

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber have been pitted against each other for a long time. After the online feud between the two, fans have been picking a side. Recently, the Wolves singer took to her Instagram to reveal that Hailey Bieber reached out to her amidst all the drama. While sharing a story, she also talked about not supporting bullying. This is not the first time Selena has spoken about spreading kindness while people were attacking Rhode founder on the internet.

What did Selena Gomez reveal about Hailey Bieber reaching out to her?

In the Instagram story, Selena wrote, "Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity. This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want all of this to stop."



With so many speculations going around, this story comes as a way to put an end to the feud. Check out what Selena Gomez wrote.





Even in 2022, she had requested her followers to be kind. The fans have been throwing shade at Hailey Bieber since the eyebrow incident. Throughout this time, multiple old videos of her have been surfacing online. Not only this but even when Justin Bieber performed at Don Toliver’s Rolling Loud gig, there were fans who started abusing his wife. In a TikTok video that surfaced, the crowd can be seen chanting ‘F**k Hailey’ right after Justin says, “Give it up for Don Toliver”.



What happened between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber?

In February, Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner were accused of making fun of Selena Gomez's eyebrows. Since then, the whole internet has been divided. From unfollowing Hailey and Kylie to making Selena Gomez, the most followed woman on Instagram. Hailey was also accused of shading Taylor Swift in an old video. This prompted Selena Gomez to take a stand and comment "So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game." on the video.

Selena Gomez on the work front

Currently, Selena is working on the third season of Only Murders In the Building. She is also working on her next studio album. When popular singer-songwriter Zayn and Gomez followed each other on Instagram, it sparked rumors of a potential collaboration considering both of them are working on their upcoming albums. She is also slated to produce and star in multiple films including a Spanish-language movie.

