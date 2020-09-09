Selena Gomez says she felt ‘pressure’ to seem overtly sexual in albums: I did things that weren’t really me

In a recent interview with Allure, singer Selena Gomez admitted that she felt pressure to seem more adult on her album, Revival. Check out what she said below.

In a recent interview with Allure magazine, singer Selena Gomez opened up about her struggles through her journey and here’s what she said. On feeling an expectation, earlier in her career, to be overtly sexual in her music videos: “I just did things that weren’t really me. There was pressure to seem more adult on my album, Revival. [I felt] the need to show skin…I really don’t think I was [that] person.

On limiting her media intake and why she doesn’t google herself: “I haven’t done that in years. I honestly can’t. I’m strong in a lot of ways, but I think I just have way too much of a sensitive heart.”

On being an entrepreneur and whether she considers herself anyone’s boss: “I would definitely like to say I’m an entrepreneur…. It’s more that I am in control. I am in full control of my life and everything that I do, what is out there, everything. So I would like to say, yes. I’m in charge of everything in my life.”

In case you missed it, Selena recently collaborated with Youtuber and beauty blogger Nikkie de Jager to promote Rare Beauty and spoke to her about beauty standards in the industry, mental health and more. Selena also discussed the paparazzi: “I’m not really a big fan. I think me, I think I’m like I got a special target on my head. People are assuming or expecting some huge thing for me,” she explained.

