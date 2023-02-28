Selena Gomez says 'she has a hot date' as she gets ready in new reel; Fans are curious

Ever since news broke out about Selena being trolled by Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber, fans took it seriously, which led to their massive loss of Instagram followers.

Which comes as no surprise because Selena has always been people’s charmer, as she holds the highest number of follower records on Instagram.

Selena Gomez’s latest reel sparks gossip

Selena seemed pumped up and joyful as she shot her GRWM reel on Instagram, where the actress-singer looked gorgeous in her pearl white dress and loop earnings. She completed her look with dewy makeup which was subtle and elegant with red lipstick on

And what fans enjoyed about the reel was that Selena couldn’t stop smiling and acting all ordinary while she showcased her excitement for a simple GRWM, which made her fans call her out as someone who is raw and original who gets excited over a simple video like an ordinary person.

While finishing her look, Selena said, "I have a hot date with warm noodles and good movies." And it's for sure that the singer won't enjoy this all by herself after being so beautifully dressed up.

Though she started the video by saying, "Get ready with me to do absolutely nothing," she later dropped a hint that led to many things, and now the fans suspect who "the hot date" could be in Gomez’s life.