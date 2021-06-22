Selena Gomez says she 'never felt equal' in her 'cursed' past relationships

elena Gomez opened up about her past and revealed why she felt her relationships were "cursed" in a recent interview.

Selena Gomez has chosen the word 'rare' for the 2020 album, her neck tattoo and also her beauty brand for a reason. The singer in her recent interaction with Vogue Australia opened up about the same as she discussed how her past relationship experiences have changed the way she looks at things. The singer revealed what she felt was missing in her relationships.

Stating that most of her past relationship experiences have been "cursed", Gomez further detailed how she felt about being in relationships when she was young. Talking to Vogue Australia, she said, "I’ve been way too young to be exposed to certain things when I was in relationships. I guess I needed to find what was that word for me, because I felt so less than in past relationships, and never really felt equal."

Explaining further the importance of the word "rare", Gomez stated that it defined the kind of life she wanted to live rather than the one she was experiencing. Adding further, she said, "It wasn’t even necessarily like: 'Oh, I feel that way, let me sing it.' It was almost like: 'Actually, I need to feel that way about myself.'"

Selena's love life has always been in the limelight, be it her on and off relationship with Justin Bieber until their final split or her brief relationship with The Weeknd that ended in 2017. The singer is believed to be single and as per a source who informed ET last year, "She [Selena] is comfortable dating, but also comfortable being single. She’s not rushing into anything."

