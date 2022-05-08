Selena Gomez says she's 'grateful and excited' to make her SNL hosting debut; Camila Cabello REACTS

Selena Gomez is all set to make her Saturday Night Live hosting debut as she will be taking to the stage along with musical guest Post Malone. The singer shared her excitement about the announcement on her Instagram as she shared the photo posted by SNL announcing her as next week's host. Gomez expressed how grateful she is in the caption.

Sharing the update on becoming SNL's host for next week, Selena wrote, "Mom…I think I’ve made it so grateful and so excited. See you May 14!!!" The post received a lot of love from her fans who have been eagerly waiting to watch Gomez as a host on the comedy show. Gomez's mother, Mandy Teefey was quick to respond to this big news about her daughter as she encouraged her and wrote, "You are going to own this!!! You have beyond made it, love!! XO."

Also sharing their excitement about seeing Gomez take on the SNL hosting gig was the singer's close friend Camila Cabello who commented on the post and said, "YESSSS BITCH." Cabello recently appeared in a hilarious TikTok video with Gomez where the duo was seen recreating a funny party scene.

Considering Selena will be making her SNL debut, we bet she's going to receive a lot of support from her Only Muders in the Building co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short who have been comedy geniuses and also have a great SNL history. Steve Martin has hosted 15 times since 1976 and Martin Short was a cast member in season 10 from 984 to 1985 and has also hosted the show three times.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez slams body shamers who criticize her looks: I don't care about my weight