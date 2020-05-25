Selena Gomez sends an uplifting message to graduates from immigrant families; Justin Bieber is grateful to God

During #Immigrad 2020 Virtual Commencement, Selena Gomez gave a moving speech to inspire graduating students from immigrant families. On the other hand, Justin Bieber shared a thoughtful Instagram caption being grateful to God for his existence.

2020 has not been kind to humanity as the entire globe has been hit severely by the coronavirus pandemic. For students who graduated this year; their graduation ceremonies have had to be cancelled in order to practice quarantine and social distancing norms. However, colleges are now turning to virtual graduation ceremonies with celebrities joining in to give inspirational commencement speeches to motivate the students during such tough times. Selena Gomez gave an empowering and uplifting message to graduating students from immigrant families as a part of the #Immigrad 2020 Virtual Commencement.

"Congratulations to all the Immigrads. I know that this is a virtual ceremony but it is very real. And it's very real to all of the families and all of you and your communities. I want you guys to know that you matter and that your experiences are a huge part of the American story," Selena began her speech while talking about her own family backstory. "When my family came here from Mexico, they set into motion my American story, as well as theirs. I'm a proud third-generation American-Mexican and my family's journey and their sacrifices helped me get me to where I am today." Gomez added.

"Mine is not a unique story. Each and every one of you have a similar tale of becoming an American. So, regardless of where your family is from, regardless of your immigration status, you have taken action to earn an education to make your families proud and to open up your worlds. I’m sending all of my love to you guys today and congratulations and I hope that you guys are set off to be everything that you want to be," the 27-year-old singer concluded.

On the other hand, Justin Bieber had a spiritual uprising with his recent Instagram post, grateful to God for his existence in the world. "Everything around us points us to a maker, a creator, an architect, a designer! I am so grateful that the one who made it all loves me. Loves me so much that he came down to earth fully human, yet fully God making all things new by laying down his life on the cross! I am now forgiven! I can walk free from shame and condemnation! Thank you JESUS," Justin's IG caption reads.

