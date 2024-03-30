Get ready to see Selena Gomez portray her culinary skills in her new show, Selena + Restaurant! The Calm Down Singer will continue with the new cooking show following the success of Selena + Chef and Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays.

Selena Gomez set to learn new cooking tricks at Renowned LA Restaurants

Selena Gomez and the Food Network announced the news of the upcoming show in the press release on Friday, March 29. In this series, Selena will team up with famous chefs from top restaurants in Los Angeles, to learn new cooking tricks and test her skills.

The six episodes will showcase Selena enhancing her cooking skills with six different chefs and restaurants that are - Wolfgang Puck (Cut Steakhouse), Shirley Chung (Ms. Chi), Marcel Vigneron (Lemon Grove), Andrew and Michelle Muñoz (Moo’s Craft Barbecue), Stephanie Izard (Girl & the Goat), and Keith Corbin (Alta).

Each episode will focus on a different chef and restaurant. Selena's goal? To create a dish good enough to be featured on their menu! But it's not just about cooking – the show will also highlight charities important to the chefs, with donations made to support their causes.

Selena, along with her best friend Raquelle Stevens, will take on this culinary adventure. Her 'ultimate goal' will be 'creating a dish good enough to make each restaurant’s menu'. Apart from cooking, the press release also reads, “Each chef will also highlight a charity that is meaningful to them during each episode, with all of the featured non-profits receiving a donation to further their cause.”

Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros, said, “Selena’s culinary journey has riveted viewers from day one as she has elevated her kitchen skills on her Emmy-nominated series, Selena + Chef.”

Ayala continued, “Now, out of the comfort of her home kitchen, but with her best friend for support, Selena’s graduation to the big leagues offers a natural progression of her culinary education as this superstar shows what she can do in a restaurant environment,”

Produced by Selena's own July Moon Productions, the show promises an exciting journey as Selena explores the restaurant scene. The first two episodes will air on Thursday, May 2 at 7 and 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on Food Network and streaming on Max too.

