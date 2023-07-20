Selena Gomez shares adorable pic with sister Gracie, says 'She's cooler than I'll ever be'

Selena Gomez, the beloved singer and actress, recently treated her fans to a heartwarming moment by sharing a delightful mirror selfie on her social media. In the picture, Selena can be seen posing lovingly with her sister, Gracie, creating a beautiful sisterly bond that resonates with fans around the world.

The picture posted by Selena Gomez

The stylish duo is all smiles as they stand side by side, both rocking chic black coats and matching black tops. Selena's elegant black t-shirt is tastefully complemented by the glimmer of gold accessories, adding a touch of sophistication to her already flawless look. Gracie, too, exudes timeless style and grace as she mirrors her sister's black ensemble. Selena lovingly captioned the picture "I love my little me -she’s cooler than I’ll ever be"

Fans react to Selena Gomez' picture

Selena Gomez's recent picture with her sister Gracie has sparked an outpouring of love and admiration from devoted fans. They admire her for remaining true to herself despite the pressures of Hollywood, with one fan exclaiming, "This is why I love Selena because she didn’t let Hollywood change her beautiful personality." Another fan affectionately referred to Selena as a "legend button" and expressed their admiration for the duo. Many fans dreamt of having Selena Gomez as a sister, saying, "Imagine having SELENA GOMEZ as your sister." Selena's genuine love for Gracie also touched fans' hearts, as they yearned for someone to love them the way Selena loves her sister, saying, "Need someone to love me like Selena loves Gracie." Her fans were in awe of her cool and gorgeous demeanor, with comments like, "You have no idea how cool you are" and "You’re so so gorgeous Selena, I love you, shine on girl."

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez credits Calm Down singer Rema of 'changing her life forever'; Here's what she said

Selena Gomez' upcoming projects

Selena Gomez is a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry, and she has an exciting lineup of upcoming projects that are sure to keep her fans on the edge of their seats. One highly anticipated venture is Season 3 of Only Murders in the Building, where Gomez shines as the talented artist, Mabel Mora. Alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short, they form a hilarious trio investigating a mysterious death in their shared residence, earning critical acclaim for their chemistry and wit. Not just an actress, Gomez is also taking on the role of producer for the Hulu reboot of Working Girl, showcasing her versatility in the industry. And that's not all—she's expanding her artistic repertoire by learning Spanish for an upcoming Spanish-language film in the works, set to commence shooting in 2023. Of course, music remains a significant part of Gomez's career. With news of her next album in the works, fans are eagerly awaiting the musical brilliance she'll undoubtedly deliver. With her boundless talent and passion for her craft, Selena Gomez is set to leave an indelible mark in both television and film, proving herself as an all-around creative force to be reckoned with.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez shares RAW THROWBACK video of making of Lose You to Love Me; DEETS inside