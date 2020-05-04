Selena Gomez shares a cute TikTok video of herself dancing in the bathroom to her song Vulnerable; Watch

Selena Gomez poses with a comb in her bathroom and dances to her song Vulnerable in her new TikTok video.

Selena Gomez is spending time goofing around in her house during the quarantine. The 27-year-old is singing, dancing, and making new music in her free time. The young starlet also seems to be indulging in self-care. Besides the number of things, Selena has been doing to keep herself busy in the social-distancing phase, it is evident that she misses going clubbing and catching up with her friends and her latest TikTok video is proof!

Recently, Selena Gomez shared a super cute TikTok video of herself dancing to her song vulnerable in the bathroom and we must acknowledge she's not a clumsy bathroom dancer like most of us are. Dressed in a white top and jeans with her hair tied half, Selena Gomez looked super sassy in her cool and casual outfit. The singer held her comb and used it as a mic as she crooned her hit song Vulnerable from her album Rare and showed off her dance moves.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, Selena has also been teasing fans with new music. Recently, she released her track Boyfriend and now she's working on something new. Just a day ago, the 27-year-old singer took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself to reveal that she has recreated a small studio set up at home. With her new post, Selena is proving if she cannot go to the studio, that doesn't mean the studio cannot come to her! The young singer has made a comfortable space for herself to work and now she is ready to show off her vocal range in her new songs.

