Selena Gomez shares first look of Only Murders in the Building; REVEALS August release date of the show

Selena Gomez recently shared the first look at her highly-anticipated show Only Murders in the Building, which also stars Steve Martin. Scroll down to have a look.

Selena Gomez might be taking her time to release new music, but the singer and actress has her fans aka Selenators thrilled with her new project. Over the past few months, the Rare singer has been spotted around NYC shooting a murder/comedy-mystery feature for Hulu. Now, we finally have a trailer for her exciting new project titled Only Murders in the Building. Sharing the first look at the Hulu series, the pop icon took to her social media and wrote: “Everybody is a suspect. Only Murders in the Building arrives 8/31!” along with the trailer of the show. You can see it here.

For the unversed, the show is created by Black Panther actor Steve Martin and John Hoffman. Apart from Gomez, it also stars Martin, Martin Short and Aaron Dominguez. The series is set to consist of ten episodes. The show follows three strangers (Martin, Short and Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

On the music front, back in March, the actress spoke about taking a break from music in a chat with Vogue. "It's hard to keep doing music when people don't necessarily take you seriously. I've had moments where I've been like, 'What's the point? Why do I keep doing this?'" However, she did add that she wants to give it one last go before taking this major decision. "'Lose You to Love Me' I felt was the best song I've ever released, and for some people it still wasn't enough. I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that I'm so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it'll be different. I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music," the singer said.

