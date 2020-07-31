Selena Gomez shares a glimpse of her gorgeous new house; Fans are upset over Boyfriend crooner's VMA 2020 snub

Selena Gomez has moved into a new house and has been taking up guitar lessons during the quarantine. She shared a glimpse of her breathtaking new house.

Selena Gomez has been laying low on social media lately. Apart from providing a platform to influential activities of the Black Lives Matter movement to voice their thoughts and reach out to her 184 million followers regarding the movement, Selena hasn't really shared much on her social media account off-late. The 28-year-old songstress recently revealed that there is so much happening in her life but she felt it would be insensitive to post events of her life during these trying times.

However, Selena has now revealed one of the biggest developments this year and we're picking up our jaws from the ground. The Boyfriend crooner revealed she's moved into her new house and shared a glimpse of it. In the photo, Selena is seen sitting beside a gorgeous view holding up a guitar in her hand. The room also sees a big white piano placed while Selena opted for a floral wallpaper to brighten up the room.

Selena revealed she was taking up guitar lessons during this lockdown. "Things I’ve been doing in quarantine- settling into my new house and guitar lessons," she wrote, sharing the picture. Check it out below:

While Selena celebrates small joys of life, her fans are upset Selena did not receive her due at the MTV Video Music Awards. The singer released Rare this year which featured a few music videos. This included Lose You To Love Me and Look At Her Now, released late last year, and Boyfriend this year.

The singer received a solo nod for the Boyfriend music video under the Best Art Direction category. The snub hasn't gone down well with her fans. Upset fans took to social media to express the horror over ignoring Selena this year. Check out a few tweets below:

selena gomez did not write and release lose you to love me for it to be snubbed completely... the grammys is our only hope,, if it gets snubbed there, be prepared to go to war selenation — shelley (@selgofetish) July 30, 2020

SELENA GOMEZ DID NOT RELEASE THIS MASTERPIECE FOR YALL TO PAY IT ABSOLUTE DUST @vmas pic.twitter.com/DPy0g4Gfm8 — MOODI (@kindofcrazy) July 30, 2020

“Boyfriend” is the only @selenagomez nominated on VMAs. The category is "Best Art Direction" and the award will not go to her pic.twitter.com/9agEf03wZk — Selena Gomez Charts (@selgomezdata) July 30, 2020

don't worry @selenagomez, VMAs are worth nothing, we appreciate your amazing work, we love you pic.twitter.com/9xcpSUbeE1 — josma (@melodrare) July 30, 2020

the joke of the day.

harry styles, selena gomez and dua lipa are not nominated for artist of the year but justin bieber is.

the joke of the day. — memet (@sglanoc) July 30, 2020

Do you think Selena deserved more nominations at the VMAs 2020? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez REVEALS why she hasn't been posting much on social media; Teases 'exciting things' are coming up

Credits :InstagramTwitter

Share your comment ×