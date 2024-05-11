Selena Gomez Shares Heartwarming Hand-Holding Photo with Boyfriend Benny Blanco; See Here

Amid the announcement that singer Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber are expecting their first child, Selena Gomez also took to Instagram to share a photo of her and boyfriend Benny Blanco.

The snapshot featured the two holding hands, and Gomez sported a cryptic ring. Some other photos that the singer shared featured promotional material for her show Selena+Chef and a picture of Benny Blanco with the cast of Only Murders in the Building, a series that Gomez features in.



Selena Gomez posts amidst the news of ex-Justin Bieber expecting a child

People are speculating if the timing of Gomez’s post has some connection to Justin and Hailey Bieber’s pregnancy announcement. The couple made this announcement on Instagram, sharing a bunch of photos of the shoot.

Hailey is seen donning a white dress while Justin is in a casual outfit, both posing in a manner that mimics a wedding. Hailey shows off her baby bump, and although much information has not been revealed as of now, TMZ reports that the model is currently in her third trimester. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Gomez and Blanco’s relationship has been blooming, on the other hand. While her on-again-off-again with ex-Justin Bieber has fueled a lot of rumors online, the I Can’t Get Enough singers have expressed their love for each other in multiple interviews.

Advertisement

Benny Blanco shared with the Wall Street Journal how he developed romantic feelings for Selena Gomez after collaborating on a song together. They had initially worked together on the track I Can't Get Enough in 2019, but it wasn't until the following year, 2020, that their relationship blossomed when they released a joint project titled Single Soon.

Gomez gushed about her romance with Blanco in an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1. “I think it’s really nice to also lean on someone who understands the world that I live in,” said the singer.

Alleged conflict between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber

Gomez’s history with Bieber has been a fodder for internet users to talk about. The alleged conflict between Hailey Bieber and Gomez has been brought up several times online, but both women have shut down the rumors consistently.

The former took to Instagram in 2023 to address the hatred, saying “No one should have to experience hate or bullying,” while Hailey has also defended Gomez against such speculations and rumors several times.

Reportedly, the Bieber couple is ecstatic about their journey to parenthood. “They're thrilled to be expecting a baby together. They have wanted this for a long time and can't wait to expand their family and bring a child into the world," a source told Entertainment Tonight.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber’s Ex-Girlfriends React To His And Hailey Bieber’s Pregnancy News; Find Out Who Said What