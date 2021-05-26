Selena Gomez shares HILARIOUS childhood video of herself singing Britney Spears’ Oops I Did It Again; Watch

Selena Gomez recently proved her allegiance to pop icon Britney Spears as she posted an adorable and hilarious video of herself singing one of her hit songs.

Singer and actress Selena Gomez recently shared an adorable throwback video of herself and proved that she’s always been a Britney Spears fan. The Kill Em With Kindness singer, 28, took to Instagram yesterday and shared a clip that featured baby Selena looking phenomenal in a cute pair of sunglasses, Gomez was singing her very own rendition of Britney Spears‘ Oops!..I Did It Again. Along with the hilarious video, the singer wrote: “the hustle was real,” she amusingly captioned the post.

In other news, just last week, the actress released the first trailer of her new Hulu show Only Murders in the Building. Sharing the first look at the sartorial series, the pop icon took to her social media and wrote: “Everybody is a suspect. Only Murders in the Building arrives 8/31!” along with the trailer of the show. You can see it here.

For the unversed, the show is created by Black Panther actor Steve Martin and John Hoffman. Apart from Gomez, it also stars Martin, Martin Short and Aaron Dominguez. The series is set to consist of ten episodes. The show follows three strangers (Martin, Short and Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one.

On the music front, back in March, the actress spoke about taking a break from music in a chat with Vogue. "It's hard to keep doing music when people don't necessarily take you seriously. I've had moments where I've been like, 'What's the point? Why do I keep doing this?'" However, she did add that she wants to give it one last go before taking this major decision.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Selena Gomez spotted shooting intense scene for Only Murders in the Building in NYC

Share your comment ×