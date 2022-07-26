Selena Gomez shares a note on turning 30 and embracing the 'beautiful and the painful' life lessons

Selena Gomez recently ringed in her 30th birthday and the singer was joined by her BFF, Taylor Swift for the celebrations of the same. After dropping adorable photos with Swift from her birthday bash, Selena has now shared a new post where she wrote a lengthy note and reflected on the life lessons she has learned in her twenties as well as now.

Posting a stunning monochrome click of herself sharing a big laugh and wrote a long note along with it in the captions. Reflecting on her twenties, Gomez wrote, "Have had a moment to catch up. Though there are so many words to say I’ll simply leave it at this. My twenties were a journey through good, hard and beautiful moments that I will never forget. Each of them has shaped me into the person that I am today."

The singer further also spoke about being grateful for all the learnings she has gathered over the years and added, "I am walking forward encouraged by so many strong, empowering people around me.. I want to try my best to take the beautiful and the painful one day at a time and let it all make me into the very best me that I can be for myself/others/you. After a few days of celebrating, my heart feels full, grateful and I can say that I’m starting to really like 30."

The Only Murders in the Building star received a lot of love from her fans and friends for her post. Gwyneth Paltrow, Emily Ratajkowski and more also sent her birthday wishes as they commented on her post.

