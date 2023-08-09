Selena Gomez shares random photo dump playing pool and bowling with friend group, says 'I let my phone..'

Selena Gomez has had a pretty tumultuous relationship with social media and the Internet. While the pop star has had long periods of inactivity where she took a break from it, her fans have been having a gala time recently with how active the 31-year-old has gotten. Gomez has been posting random photo dumps, sharing behind-the-scenes, and enjoying her time with her friends and family. Netizens are loving the sneak peeks she is giving into her life.

Selena Gomez plays pool and goes bowling with friends

Gomez took to her Instagram to share yet another random photo dump with pictures from different days of her life. "I let my phone pick my posts now," she captioned the post which consists of 7 photos. The first image was a screenshot of the Come and Get It hitmaker trying to FaceTime someone as she waited. Gomez sported two braids and makeup. The quirky look consisted of an eyeliner, a glossy lip, and an eye shadow with traces of a blue design.

The actress can be seen wearing a white robe in the image. The second picture features her wearing a loose white shirt with gold hoop earrings as she sits at a restaurant and looks at the camera. A basket of food with bread as well as a glass of water is visible on the table. The third slide has a video of Gomez bowling as her friends cheer her on. "That looks good," a friend can be heard saying as the ball descends across the alley and goes for a clean strike.

The singer, who is wearing a casual dark outfit, looks haughtily at the camera and begins to twirl and dance around as her friends hype her up. The next image seems to be from the same day with Gomez being hugged by a friend as she plays pool with her crew of girls. This is followed by a selfie of Gomez wearing a black sweatshirt and donning a smokey-eye look. The next slide features a quick group selfie with some of her friends in an elevator.

Selena Gomez posts behind-the-scenes on Instagram

The last picture in the photo dump is of Gomez getting styled by her team as they ensure her white halter-neck dress fits her right. With her hair styled in a bun, the singer has green tassel earrings and a large ring on her finger while her team members fuss around her. Lately, The Heart Wants What It Wants singer has been actively posting a lot of stories and pictures from her day-to-day life as well as her recent trip to celebrate the bachelorette of a friend.

