Selena Gomez shares RAW THROWBACK video of making of Lose You to Love Me; DEETS inside

Selena Gomez has been keeping very busy with her professional work. She is busy shooting for Emilia Perez in Paris and is also working on releasing her new album. The Only Murders in the Building star has also two food network shows lined up.

Selena Gomez often shares fun TikTok videos to give fans a sneak peek into her personal life. Recently, she shared a new throwback TikTok video. Here is everything to know about the same.

Selena Gomez’s new TikTok video

On Monday, Selena Gomez shared a raw TikTok video of singing Lose You to Love Me while playing the piano. In the video clip, she can be seen wearing a light gray jumper while her hair was pulled back in a bun. The singer got emotional during the video and at the end stops singing and playing the piano. She sighs and says, ‘Um’ before the video clip ends. The text over the video read, “Making of… me getting to know myself.”

Gomez wrote in the caption, “This isn't the greatest i know so i hope no one minds me turning the comments off for my head but this was the best, most sincere moments with lose you to love me.”

Previously on Sunday, Selena Gomez shared another TikTok video in which a child can be seen laying down on the floor of a rehearsal studio while the Wolves singer was crouched over the kid while holding a mic. She wrote over the video, “Best audience”.

Selena Gomez’s Lose You to Love Me

Selena Gomez released Lose You to Love Me in 2019. During the On Air with Ryan Seacrest she said, “I wrote this song over a year ago … and I feel completely different from when I wrote it. It’s more beautiful for me because I know exactly where I was when I wrote it and how I felt.”

Gomez’s recent TikTok activity indicates that the singer is currently single.

ALSO READ: Throwback: When Selena Gomez admitted success is nothing without right people: I’ve just witnessed it too much