Selena Gomez shares a sweet selfie with her furry friend 'baby Winnie'; SEE PIC

Selena Gomez is ending the year on a sweet note and in the company of her loved ones including her adorable pets. Gomez who is a dog mom to two pets Winnie and Daisy, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo with the "baby Winnie." The selfie showed her cuddling up to her cute pooch in the sweetest click and fans couldn't get enough of it.

As soon as Selena posted the photo, fans couldn't stop raving about the adorable click as they sent their love with heart emojis and more in the comments. In the photo shared by Gomez, she was seen in a no-makeup look, dressed up in a casual avatar in a black sweatshirt. Sharing the cute click where she seemed to be giving her adorable pup a kiss, Selena simply captioned the lovely click as, "baby Winnie."

Check out Selena Gomez's post here:

Selena's love for dogs has been known since a while now and it was only a year ago that she welcomed her second pup, Daisy into her home after rescuing her. She confirmed the same during an Instagram Live in 2020 where Gomez revealed she recently welcomed Daisy into her home after the pandemic lockdown began. Revealing how she rescued Daisy, Gomez had said, "I know a few friends that are fostering right now just to give animals a safe place … I couldn't help it, I have to keep her."

Selena is known to share sweet photos with her furry friends every now and then on social media. In the meantime, the singer recently hit the news for her new back tattoo that features a rose.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez gets MASSIVE back tattoo of a pink rose with a black stem; SEE