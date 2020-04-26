Selena Gomez shares a TikTok video of two nurses dancing to her song Boyfriend; Says this made her smile

Selena Gomez hails healthcare staff working during the Coronavirus pandemic and shares a TikTok video of two nurses dancing to her song Boyfriend.

Selena Gomez recently took to her social media handle and shared a TikTok video of two nurses dancing to her latest song Boyfriend. Healthcare workers across the globe are trying to relieve their stress by dancing and singing amidst the ongoing crisis and Selena Gomez has taken notice of the same. The two nurses had shared their dance video on their personal social media handles after which Selena took notice and reposted their video.

The nurses had 'Not taken' and 'Single' written over their uniforms as they began dancing to Selena Gomez's song Boyfriend. Sharing the video on her Twitter handle, Selena wrote, "This made me smile so much!! Thank you to every single medical professional on the frontlines. You guys are heroes" along with a heart emoji. As seen in the video, the two nurses matched steps as they danced to the hit number. They pulled off some amazing choreography amidst the pandemic to relieve themselves from stress and it is too cute to miss.

Check it out:

This made me smile so much!! Thank you to every single medical professional on the frontlines. You guys are heroes https://t.co/9pAdxPb7rt pic.twitter.com/9RR8zzD9EO — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) April 25, 2020

Selena Gomez's new track Boyfriend released earlier this month on April 9, 2020. The 27-year-old singer revealed that the lyrics of the song came from the text message that she sent to Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter. "Well, it's like I feel like I've covered everything on the album. I was like, I don't know. Life's good. I want a boyfriend. That's about it," the pop singer told the duo.

