Selena Gomez shells major Disney princess vibes in pristine white dress as she shoots for her food show: PICS

Selena Gomez, the celebrated American singer is totally busy in her career, with some promising projects in the pipeline. The multi-faceted talent, who is also well-known for her acting roles and television shows, is currently busy with the shooting of her much-awaited new food shows. The actress-singer, who always makes sure that she updates her fans and followers with all major updates, took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of lovely pictures of herself,

Selena Gomez shells Disney princess vibes in pristine white dress

The celebrated artist took to her Instagram handle and shared a lovely picture, in which she is seen in a pristine white dress. Selena Gomez gave major Disney princess vibes in the stunning look, which she completed with a half-top knot adorned by a star-shaped hair accessory, minimal earrings, and a dewy make-up look. She also shared a picture of her lovely white-heeled loafer with floral embellishments on her Instagram handle. Later, the Lose You To Love Me singer shared a stunning mirror selfie. Both pictures clearly provide the inside view of Selena's beautiful kitchen and the stunning all-white location which is adorned by red roses.

What's cooking in Selena's kitchen?

Later, Selena Gomez, who has always expressed her love for cooking, took to her official handle and shared two more pictures in the story section. From the pictures, which are clicked during the making of the show, the actress-singer was cooking something that includes beaten cream cheese, potatoes, and shallots. However, we will have to wait till the release of the show, to know what the dish is.

Selena's work front

The actress-singer will be next seen in the upcoming third installment of her famous mystery comedy-drama Only Murders In The Building. The project marks Selena's first onscreen collaboration with legendary actress Meryl Streep. She has reportedly also signed two new cooking shows with the Food Network. The celebrated musician is reportedly also set to release her new album soon.

