Selena Gomez shows off her Summer tan as she shines in a pink swimsuit; Know details

Selena Gomez is one of most fan favorite artists with her quirky personality and amazing skills. Over the past few months, she has been busy with professional work ranging from Hulu series to working on a new album. Selena Gomez recently shared glimpses from her boat trip with her more than 400 millions followers on Instagram. Here is everything to know about the same.

Selena Gomez in pink bikini

In her recent Instagram stories, Selena Gomez turned up the temperature in a pink bikini as she posed for pictures while on a boat with friends. On Saturday, the Wolves singer posted sizzling pictures of herself which had fans in awe.

For her recent trip, Selena Gomez opted for a pink bikini with side cut-outs. She accessorized her outfit with gold earrings and necklace. She styled her hair open and opted for minimal makeup. In some of the pictures, Gomez can also be seen wearing denim overalls over her pink bikini.

Selena Gomez prioritizes mental health after 31st birthday

Previously, Selena Gomez also shared behind the scene images from 31st birthday celebrations. The Wolves singer welcomed her 30s with a double birthday bash. She celebrated her birthday with friends like Paris Hilton and Christina Aguilera as the singer partied in a bold red tube dress that featured ruffle and tassel detailing.

The Only Murder in the Building actress also celebrated her birthday with a private screening of Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie which also included her nine year old sister Gracie. Gomez opted for a hot pink, satin halter top dress for the screening followed by lavish dinner.

After her 31st birthday celebrations, Gomez is now looking to eliminate toxicity from her life and stay positive. A source told ET, “Selena is doing great. She’s feeling very level-headed and grounded. She has done her best to eliminate any toxicity that previously existed in her life.” The source further added, “She’s prioritizing her mental health, long-time friends, and using her platform to set a positive example. She has also been spending a lot of time with her family, which is so important to her.

