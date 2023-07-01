Selena Gomez shows off her 'tan' skin amidst Hailey Bieber's comment on their feud

Selena Gomez recently turned up the heat on social media with a pair of captivating photos of herself, which left her fans stunned. The multi-talented artist looked alluring in these photographs. Her fans took to the comments section to praise her looks and how she has maintained herself.

ALSO READ: ‘Utterly sickening’: Selena Gomez’s fans SLAM Hailey Bieber as she posted PICS in a white top like the singer

Recent interactions of Selena Gomez on the social media

Selena Gomez accompanied the alluring bedroom photos with a caption promoting the self-tanning line '@dolceglow tan before I tan.'

In the pictures, the 30-year-old singer exuded confidence as she reclined in bed, wearing a red top. Her minimal makeup and flowing brunette hair added to her natural beauty.

The Only Murders in the Building star recently stirred up some juicy gossip on social media. The Calm Down singer caught everyone's attention when she made a bold move and unfollowed Zayn Malik, model sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa

Naturally, when a celebrity of Selena's stature decides to cut ties with such notable figures, it's bound to spark intense curiosity and unleash a wave of wild theories. Social media feeds were instantly flooded with fans dissecting the unfollowing saga, speculating about potential relationship strains and secret conflicts brewing between the stars.

ALSO READ: Zayn signs record deal amidst Selena Gomez unfollow drama, teases new musical era as fans trend 'Z4 IS COMING'

Did Selena Gomez date Zayn Malik?

Back in March, speculation ran rampant about a possible romance between Selena Gomez and One Direction alum Zayn Malik.

However, the relationship rumors remained unconfirmed. Gomez herself appeared to put an end to the whispers when she took to TikTok and shared a humorous video that left no room for doubt.

In the entertaining clip, Gomez is seen sitting on the sidelines during a soccer game, adding a touch of comedy to the situation.

In a playful manner, she exclaimed to the players, "I'm single! I'm just a little high maintenance, but I'll love you so much."

With this light-hearted yet straightforward declaration, Gomez effectively debunked any lingering speculations about her love life.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez flaunts her perfect curves in black figure hugging monokini after viral photos from Paris

Hailey Bieber clarifies about her alleged feud with Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez appears to have resolved her differences with Hailey Bieber, the wife of her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber. After Hailey revealed that she had been subjected to death threats due to their past connections, Gomez took a firm stand in her defense.

Advertisement

In a March Instagram Story statement, Gomez shared that Hailey had reached out to her, expressing the distressing experience of receiving hateful negativity and threats. Gomez used her platform to advocate for kindness, urging everyone to put an end to the animosity.

Hailey Bieber also addressed the situation, calling out the fabricated narratives that were being created solely for the purpose of online bullying. Hailey clarified that the issue was not about pitting two women against each other or fostering division

ALSO READ: Is Selena Gomez ‘trying to act like Hailey Bieber’? Fans SLAM singer for ‘copying’ latter’s style