Selena Gomez shows work from home set up & teases new music after Justin Bieber confirmed Ariana Grande collab

Selena Gomez shared a picture of her work from home setup. The singer teased new music was in the making.

If Selena Gomez cannot go to the studio, that doesn't mean the studio cannot come to her! The international singer has been in the news lately for her recently released songs, Boyfriend, She and Souvenir. While fans cannot get enough of the new songs, the singer has now teased there is more coming our way. Selena recently shared a photo from her home to reveal she has recreated a small studio set up at home. The picture of her home studio comes a day after her ex beau Justin Bieber announced he is collaborating with Ariana Grande.

In the picture, Selena is seated on the floor with the studio set up on full display. The 27-year-old songstress a grey tee with a pair of dark blue pants as she poses for the picture. She has a book with a sketch on one side while she makes notes in a book kept in front of her. "Makeshift studio so I can work from home," she captioned the photo on Instagram.

Check out Selena Gomez's photo below:

Selena's new music tease comes after Justin announced he and Ariana are working together on a new song. The duo initially teased a collab is in the making with cryptic tweets before they made the announcement. On May 1, the two singers confirmed their upcoming song, “Stuck With U,” drops on May 8. The duo is partnering with the First Responders Children’s Foundation and SB Projects, to raise funds. All the proceeds from the streams and sales will be donated towards “grants and scholarships for children of healthcare workers, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), paramedics, [and] police officers and firefighters serving at the front lines during the global pandemic.”

Check out the announcement below:

