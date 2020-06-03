Selena Gomez shuts down her website as a sign of support for Black Lives Matter movement

Selena Gomez shuts down her website for a day to follow 'Blackout Tuesday' and extend her support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Out of the many stars who stood in solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement, Selena Gomez also extended her support by shutting down her website to protest police violence against the black community. The 27-year-old not only participated in "Blackout Tuesday" but also urged fans to develop introspective thinking and called for justice for George Floyd after the former football player's tragic death at the hands of four policemen on May 25 in Minneapolis.

"It’s my hope today you are taking the time to do some introspective thinking about how we can all come together and listen to one another with an open heart and mind," read Selena Gomez's statement on her website. "The country is long overdue for meaningful changes to our broken society. Black lives matter.” Below the statement included social media handles to the following organizations, @blklivesmatter, @whenweallvote, @colorofchange, and @naacp she added.

As a sign of support towards the cause, Selena’s new Rare Beauty company followed the blackout Tuesday and released a statement, "To our community, we are going dark tomorrow to take part in #BlackoutTuesday." It also shared the same on Instagram along with a picture of a black background.

Many other artists like Ariana Grande, Cole Sprouse, Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Diddy, Cardi B, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and others have come out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Some have even taken to the streets and joined the protests in LA.

Also Read: George Floyd's 6 year old daughter exclaims 'Daddy has changed the world' in a video; Watch

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×