Selena Gomez shuts down TikTok user who trolled singer for her shaking hands due to lupus
Selena Gomez was diagnosed with lupus in 2014. Recently, she yet again clarified that her hands shook as a side-effect of her medication. Read to know more.
Selena Gomez has been quite vocal about her health problems, especially her journey with lupus. However, every now and then, internet users find an opportunity to comment, criticize and shame her for the same. Speaking of which, recently, the 30-year-old singer responded to a troll who made fun of her hand tremors in a video. Read on to know more about the same.
Selena Gomez reminds troll about her condition with lupus
As per Buzzfeed, a few days back, Selena took to TikTok and posted a video showcasing her skincare regime, with a range of products that she received in PR. She captioned the video, “PSA I got most of these products free. I ain’t just rolling like that everywhere. Use any serum to take off make up before washing. It breaks it up nicely. Also use a sponge to wipe eyes to treat eyes delicately when removing make up. K I’m done pretending I know what I’m taking about.” While many fans loved Selena for keeping it real and authentic, others pointed out about her using the Miley Cyrus song titled Never Be Me in the video.
Still, others felt the need to point out that Selena’s hands were shaking while applying micellar water to a sponge. A TikTok user even posted a now-deleted video on the platform, saying, “Oh my god, what are you doing?!” as they trolled the Only Murders in the Building actress.
Selena took to the comments section of the video and reportedly reminded the user of her condition, and clarified that her hands shook as a side-effect of her lupus medication. She wrote, “Lol I shake because of my medication for lupus. Also read my disclaimer. I ain’t no pro (laughing emoji)”.
When Selena Gomez opened up about lupus
Selena Gomez was diagnosed with a chronic auto-immune disease in 2014. In 2017, she also received a kidney transplant from Francia Raisa due to lupus. In 2022 she opened up about the physical and mental health problems she faced, in the documentary titled Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. She shared, “It just hurts. Like, in the morning when I wake up, I immediately start crying because it hurts, everything.”
ALSO READ: Were Selena Gomez, Drew Taggart spotted holding hands after NYC date? A timeline of the rumoured relationship
A content writer for 3 years, Priyakshi channels her love for everything cinema through the written word, as she dabb...Read more