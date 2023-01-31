Selena Gomez shuts down TikTok user who trolled singer for her shaking hands due to lupus

Selena Gomez has been quite vocal about her health problems, especially her journey with lupus. However, every now and then, internet users find an opportunity to comment, criticize and shame her for the same. Speaking of which, recently, the 30-year-old singer responded to a troll who made fun of her hand tremors in a video. Read on to know more about the same.

As per Buzzfeed, a few days back, Selena took to TikTok and posted a video showcasing her skincare regime, with a range of products that she received in PR. She captioned the video, “PSA I got most of these products free. I ain’t just rolling like that everywhere. Use any serum to take off make up before washing. It breaks it up nicely. Also use a sponge to wipe eyes to treat eyes delicately when removing make up. K I’m done pretending I know what I’m taking about.” While many fans loved Selena for keeping it real and authentic, others pointed out about her using the Miley Cyrus song titled Never Be Me in the video.

Still, others felt the need to point out that Selena’s hands were shaking while applying micellar water to a sponge. A TikTok user even posted a now-deleted video on the platform, saying, “Oh my god, what are you doing?!” as they trolled the Only Murders in the Building actress.