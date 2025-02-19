Selena Gomez Sings to Make It Worth It in Gracie Abrams’ Collab Call Me When You Break Up Amid Benny Blanco Engagement; Watch

Selena Gomez and Gracie Abrams are coming up with an album in collaboration. At a fan event in London, Gomez was heard crooning to the lyrics of Make it Worth it in the track titled Call Me When You Break Up.

The fans get a sneak peek of the song following the Only Murders in the Building actress’ engagement to her boyfriend, Benny Blanco. With the clip of Gomez singing going viral on the internet, the fans also reacted to the song and were focused on the lyrics of the track.

The Monte Carlo star was heard singing, “Call me when you break up, Make it worth it, Make it worth it, Make it worth it.”

Meanwhile, the actress looked ravishing in red, keeping her hair open, and completing her look with red shoes and bold lipstick.

As for the fan reactions, one of the listeners said, “Feels very 2010.” Another one of the fans joked, “It’s catchy... But she just engaged... Makes no sense.” They further added, "Benny our brother is getting played.”

Though further details have not yet been rolled out by the composers and the singers, the fans await the track to be released soon.

Meanwhile, Gomez and Benny Blanco have been engaged since 2024, after the couple dating for a good one year.

The couple shared lovely pictures of their social media platform to announce the engagement in December.