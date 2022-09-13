Selena Gomez skips Emmys 2022 red carpet; Joins co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short on stage

On Tuesday, celebs flocked to the red carpet for the biggest night for Television at the 2022 Emmys. Although fans were eager to see Selena Gomez join the sparkling carpet, she was nowhere to be found. The actress made history as she was nominated this year in the category for Outstanding Comedy Series as an executive producer, becoming the second Latina to do so after Salma Hayek.

Fans revived their lost hopes of seeing the actress-cum-singer when Gomez was spotted at the event. She skipped the red carpet for the award show altogether and later slid into the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The 30-year-old producer stunned all at the event as she showed up in a beaded white gown. She opted for a halter neckline with her loose-fitted dress which most fans suspect was a deliberate attempt to flaunt her flowery back tattoo. Gomez got her upper back tatted last December as she inked a couples tattoo alongside her BFF and Only Murders in the Building co-star Cara Delevingne who calls Gomez, Rosebud.