Selena Gomez slammed for 'tone deaf' Instagram post amid SAG-AFTRA strike

Recently, actress Selena Gomez found herself at the center of controversy as she was accused of violating SAG-AFTRA strike rules due to an Instagram post she shared. The post, now deleted, involved promotion for her Hulu show Only Murders in the Building, raising concerns of insensitivity in the midst of ongoing labor actions.

Selena Gomez Breached strike solidarity

Gomez's popular Hulu series Only Murders in the Building, co-starring Steve Martin and Martin Short, is currently in its third season. However, as part of a collective effort to support the actors' strike, the show's stars refrained from engaging in any promotional activities.

Selena Gomez's Instagram post sparks controversy

Despite this solidarity, Gomez posted a video from the set of the show on her Instagram. The caption "Missing and wanting" accompanied the post, along with a tag for the official Only Murders in the Building account. This action stirred rapid attention, garnering over 1 million likes within 15 hours, before Gomez ultimately removed the post.

People react to Selena Gomez's post

While Gomez did not explicitly promote the show in the video, the tagging of the official account raised questions about the nature of the post as promotional material. Critics, including one social media user who called the move "tone deaf," highlighted the potential insensitivity of the action during a time when fellow actors were advocating for fair wages and better working conditions.

Why are Hollywood actors on strike?

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) states that the traditional residuals-based pay from movie and television appearances has drastically decreased with the rise of streaming platforms, making it challenging for most actors to make a living. The actors are also advocating for tighter regulations on artificial intelligence (A.I.) use in creative projects to protect their likenesses and prevent job displacement. The studios, including Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and others, have rejected the demands, leading to a standstill in productions.

