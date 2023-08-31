Selena Gomez slammed for 'tone deaf' now-deleted Instagram post on Only Murders in the Building amid SAG-AFTRA strike

Selena Gomez has been accused of promoting Only Murders In The Building amid the SAG - AFTRA strike has now deleted the said post. Selena Gomez put up a picture on Instagram on August 30th, talking about her show Only Murders in The Building. But, she later deleted it after facing backlash on how she was not following the rules of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

Selena Gomez’s Instagram post sparks controversy

In the photo, it looked like she was on the set of the show because she tagged the official Instagram account for Only Murders in The Building. The singer-actress wrote, "Missing and wanting" in the caption. Many people liked the post, and it was up for about 15 hours before she took it down.

The SAG-AFTRA strike has rules that say its members can't talk about their past or current work on social media, in interviews, on the red carpet, or anywhere else while the strike is happening. Even though Selena wasn't telling people to watch the show, some folks thought she was not following the rules because she tagged the show's official Instagram. People shared their thoughts in the comments. One person said she was "tone-deaf," and others accused her of not supporting the strike. Selena's representative and SAG-AFTRA didn't say anything about this when asked by Variety.

The third season of the show is airing right now. Hulu started showing episodes on August 8th and will keep doing it every Tuesday until October 3rd. Selena acts in the show alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin, who have been in it since the first season in August 2021. The show is about three neighbors who live in the same New York City apartment building. They try to solve a bunch of murders that happen there. The show has had some famous guest stars, like Cara Delevigne in season 2, and in season 3, Jesse Williams, Meryl Streep, and Paul Rudd. During the strike, none of the cast members talked to the media or shared anything about Season 3.

But, Selena Gomez has promoted her music

Selena Gomez has also been making music again. She released a new song called Single Soon on August 25th. Making music isn't part of the SAG-AFTRA strike, so she can promote her new song without breaking any rules.

