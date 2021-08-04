Selena Gomez SLAMS 'tasteless' reference on The Good Fight about her kidney transplant

After Selena Gomez fans called out Paramount Plus’ The Good Fight for making a joke about the singer's organ transplant on social media, the Back to You singer has now reacted to it herself in a new post. Calling the reference "tasteless", Gomez thanked her fans for always having her back. Selena in her tweet calling out the writing process for such jokes said, " I am not sure how writing jokes about organ transplants for television shows has become a thing but sadly it has apparently." This isn't the first time the singer's kidney transplant was mentioned on a show, previously, Peacock, NBCUniversal's executive producers had apologized for the references, and edited the scene out of the episode on one of their shows.

Selena took to both Twitter and Instagram to react to the same and said, "I hope in the next writer’s room when one of these tasteless jokes are presented it’s called out immediately and doesn’t make it on air."Before the singer addressed it, her fans had come to her rescue and called out the scene which showed the show’s characters discussing topics that are taboo for jokes including necrophilia, autism and “Selena Gomez’s kidney transplant.”

Check out Selena Gomez's statement here:

I am not sure how writing jokes about organ transplants for television shows has become a thing but sadly it has apparently. I hope in the next writer’s room when one of these tasteless jokes are presented it’s called out immediately and doesn’t make it on air. — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) August 3, 2021

For the unreversed, the pop singer received a kidney transplant in 2017 after being diagnosed with the autoimmune disease Lupus. The singer's donor was one of her close friends who has been a major part of her life since growing up.

In her response to the controversy, Gomez expressed love for her fans who always make sure to stand by her. She wrote, "My fans always have my back. LOVE YOU." She also further added a resource link for fans who would be interested in signing up for becoming organ donors to help out those in need.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez fans DEMAND respect for Rare singer after The Good Fight pokes fun at her kidney transplant