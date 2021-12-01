Selena Gomez SLAMS troll who called her out for ‘excessive drinking’ after kidney transplant

Selena Gomez recently slammed some TikTok users after they started to comment on the singer's latest upload. To catch you up: Gomez recently shared a TikTok which showed her reaction to Dr. Dawn Bantel’s explanation of “heavy drinking.” In the clip, the doctor explained, “The CDC defines heavy drinking as 15 or more drinks a week for men,” to which Gomez replied with raised eyebrows and joked: “And 8 or more drinks per week for women.”

While Gomez’s video was made in good humour, one user on the video-sharing platform did not find it so funny, commenting, “So one of your best friends gives you her kidney and you continue to drink excessively. Damn Selena.” The Rare singer immediately shut down the commenter and said: “It was a joke a**.” After Selena’s clarification, the user deleted their comment. If you weren't aware, back in 2017, Gomez received a kidney transplant from her friend Francia Raisa as she battled Lupus.

Selena is no stranger to harsh feedback, back in September, the singer opened up about the pressure she felt to be overtly sexual in the industry because of her Disney background. While chatting with Allure, she said: “I just did things that weren’t really me. There was pressure to seem more adult on my album, Revival. [I felt] the need to show skin…I really don’t think I was [that] person.” Now, however, Gomez noted that she was “more in control. I am in full control of my life and everything that I do, what is out there, everything. So I would like to say, yes. I’m in charge of everything in my life.”

