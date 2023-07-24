Selena Gomez slays BARBIECORE as she celebrates her 31st birthday with special viewing of Barbie; DEETS here

On Saturday, Selena Gomez shared pictures from her massive 31st birthday celebrations on Instagram.

In the pictures, Gomez looked gorgeous in a bold red tube dress as she celebrated with her friends including Paris Hilton, Christina Aguilera, Connar Franklin, Karol G, and more. The singer was dancing and having fun as she posed alongside her guests.

Later, Selena Gomez also shared pictures from the second celebration of the day. And it was all pink! Here is everything to know about it.

Selena Gomez celebrates with Barbie screening

Selena Gomez shared pictures from her second celebratory event from her 31st birthday bash on her Instagram stories. For her second party, she opted for a private screening of Greta Gerwig's Barbie movie. The screening was also attended by her nine year old sister Gracie Teefey. The nine year old opted for a pink t-shirt and matching jeans while the birthday girl herself opted for a more glamorous look.

The singer was clad in all bright Barbie pink as she partied the night away! Gomez opted for a hot pink, satin halter top dress. The birthday girl opted for a glowing makeup with bright pink lips and sleek high ponytail with side part. Selena Gomez accessorized her outfit with pearl choker, pink earrings, and silver bracelet. In one of the pictures, the Rare Beauty founder and her friends can also be seen wearing pink-colored feather boas.

After the private screening of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, Selena Gomez and her friends celebrated with a themed luxurious food, including big sugar cookies. The luxurious dinner also included a pink colored cake with ‘HBD Selena’ written on it.

Previously, the Wolves singer also shared a gratitude post for her fans as she blew on the candles. She wrote, “I am thankful for so much in my life. And one of the things I am most thankful for is the work we’ve been able to do with the Rare Impact Fund through @Rarebeauty. Because of YOU we’ve been able to raise awareness and increase access to mental health services for young people.”

