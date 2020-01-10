Selena Gomez Song Cut You Off: Fans connect the dots & claim the new 'Rare' track is about Justin Bieber

Last year, Selena had released 'Lose You to Love Me' from the album which went on to become one of the top hits. Now, the rest of Selena Gomez’s album has dropped and created a stir.
Selena Gomez had a significant 2019 with her music. Come 2020 and the singer's new album 'Rare' has already generated a huge buzz and appreciation from Selena's fans. The award-winning artist dropped the album today and fans have been going gaga ever since. Last year, Selena had released 'Lose You to Love Me' from the album which went on to become one of the top hits. Now, the rest of Gomez’s album comprises upbeat breakup and self-love anthems. A total of 13 songs are a part of 'Rare' including the already released song.

While reaction to 'Rare' trickled in, Selena Gomez's die-hard fans could not help but take a close look at the lyrics. While 'Lose You to Love Me' had Justin Bieber written all over it, the new songs are largely about Selena's choices and self-love. While she stayed away from mentioning specific names, there are plenty of hints that Selena has dropped. One big hint seems to appear in the song 'Cut You Off'. The singer, who was in an on and off relationship with Justin Bieber for four years, sings, "Pull up to the mirror staring at my face / Gotta chop, chop all the extra weight I’ve been carrying for fourteen-hundred-sixty days."  

Fans did not take too long to join the dots. One fan on Twitter wrote, "selena gomez - cut you off (rare) lyrics: “i've been carrying it for fourteen-hundred and sixty days?” “how could i confuse that shit for love?" jelena = lasted 4 years 1460 days = 4 years#RareOutNow." The lyrics further read, "Professionally messing with my trust / How could I confuse that s— for love?"  

Check out the tweets below: 

Speaking to People, Selena had earlier said, "Every song on the record has some sort of emotion or conflict or there’s something going on. I related to everything on this record very, very clearly." Have you heard Selena's new album? Let us know which is your favourite song in the comments below. 

