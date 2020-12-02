Selena Gomez sparks dating rumours with NBA champ Jimmy Butler; Rare singer ‘thinks he's a great guy’?

Selena Gomez was recently spotted with NBA superstar Jimmy Butler grabbing dinner and according to sources, the two are “casually” dating.

Selena Gomez recently sparked romance rumours with Miami Heat player Jimmy Butler after they were spotted grabbing dinner, according to the Miami Herald. While the duo has yet to publicly address the speculation surrounding their last sighting together, a source recently confirmed to E! News that the pop star has hung out with the NBA star "a few times." As the source put it, Selena is "keeping her options open but has been on a few dates with Jimmy and thinks he's a great guy."

"They hung out a few times while Selena was in New York City. Jimmy asked her to go to dinner and they had a great time," adds the source. "It's very casual and she's open to seeing where things go, but isn't settling down just yet." Per the source, the 28-year-old singer "is currently single but has recently been more open to dating."

The insider noted, "her friends want to set her up all the time but she has loved being single." Aside from not seriously being with anyone in the last couple of years, the source also pointed out Selena has been extra cautious about dating in 2020. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, The Dead Don't Die actress has prioritized her health, especially since she has lupus. "Selena has been very careful with her health this year and has barely left her quarantine bubble," the source shares, adding, "She's been extremely busy working from home on her new beauty line and is very proud to have launched that during a pandemic. She's been enjoying cooking at home and only seeing a select few friends and family members regularly."

If the Rare Beauty founder decides to make things official with Jimmy, it will mark the first time in a couple of years that she's been in a serious relationship. As fans of the former Disney Channel star will recall, she was in an on-again, off-again romance with Justin Bieber. Prior to reconciling things with Justin, Selena dated The Weeknd in 2017.

