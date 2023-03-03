Selena Gomez spends time with family amidst Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner drama

Selena Gomez ignored all the social media drama with Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber and simply chose to hang out with friends and family. In her recent Instagram post, the former Disney star shared a carousel of pictures where she can be seen spending her day catching fish, enjoying the sunlight, and chatting aboard a boat. Gomez was surrounded by her family, including her younger sister Gracie Elliot Teefey. The singer could be seen wearing a black sweatsuit embellished with stars. She has captioned the post as, “Texas girl at heart. Cali girl for fun and NY gal for the real. Grateful, thankful and blessed lady!”. In one of the pictures, Selena is holding a fish and happily posing with her little sister, who has hugged her tightly.

Amid the recent fiasco involving the Kylie Cosmetics founder, Kylie Jenner, and Selena Gomez, the “Lose You To Love Me” singer has announced a social media break saying, “I’m 30 and am too old for this”. But days after deleting her TikTok account, Selena shared some really adorable pictures on Instagram where she is spending some quality time with her family on a boat.

What’s behind Kylie Jenner and Selena Gomez’s drama?

Recently, the beauty mogul got involved in the drama by sharing a close-up photo of her perfectly shaped eyebrows that took an “apparent” jibe at Selena. It all started when the “Look At Her Now” singer shared a TikTok video of herself saying, "I accidentally laminated my brows too much." Only a few hours after Selena's picture, Kylie posted a photo of her own eyebrows on Instagram Stories and captioned it as "This was an accident?".

Shortly after the recent feud between Kylie and Selena, the “Let Somebody Go” singer reclaim her title as Instagram’s most-followed woman, surpassing Kylie with 383 million followers.

