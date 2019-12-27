Selena Gomez spent Christmas signing 4,000 copies of her upcoming Album Rare

This year, Selena Gomez spent her Christmas signing 4,000 copies of her upcoming Album Rare for her fans. Read on to know more.

Selena Gomez’s Christmas was all about making her fans happy! The singer spent the festival gearing up for the release of her upcoming album and channelled her inner Santa Clause energy into signing 4,000 copies of her upcoming album Rare. Wishing her fans happy holidays, the 27-year-old singer posted a series of pictures on Instagram and admitted that she had signed 4,000 copies of her albums and will be signing 6,000 more. Needless to say, these would make some lucky fans very happy!

“Merry Christmas and many, many blessings to you and your close loved ones. 4,000 down 6,000 more to go RARE is coming out Jan 10th,” she wrote alongside a picture from her day of album signing, dressed in a cozy pink Puma tracksuit. In addition to this, she posted a series of pictures featuring her posing in front of front of snow-covered trees and mountains. Earlier this month, the I Can't Get Enough singer gave her Selenators a sneak peek into her upcoming album which is scheduled to release in 2020. She teased the album by sharing a video featuring a collage of images of the singer throughout various stages of her life, debuting the snippet of her song Rare.

In another post, she released the tracklist for the much-anticipated album, along with snippets from each song. The list included Look At Her Now, Lose You To Love Me and Rare are featured on the album, as well as the songs Dance Again, Ring, Vulnerable, People You Know, Let Me Get Me, Crowded Room (featuring 6lack), Kinda Crazy, Fun, Cut You Off and A Sweeter Place (featuring Kid Cudi). Meanwhile, Selena’s ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, who has been teasing his new album for a few days now, announced that he will be dropping his new music in January. While this made his fans super happy, Selena fans slammed him on social media for trying to steal her thunder. ALSO READ: Justin Bieber announces his album release date & Selena Gomez fans accuse the singer of stealing her spotlight

