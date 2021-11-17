Selena Gomez SPOTTED wearing Chris Evans’ sweater amid dating rumours

Selenators recently spotted excruciating evidence suggesting that there is something brewing between Selena Gomez and Cris Evans! The Only Murders in the Building actress, who recently supported her bestie Taylor Swift on Saturday Night Live, was spotted wearing a sweater that looked a lot like the one Chris Evans wore in Knives Out. If you missed it, Swift made an appearance on SNL where she played a 10-minute version of her song “All Too Well,” and even shared a TikTok clip of her and Gomez hanging out backstage.

In the clip, the 29-year-old Rare singer could be seen wearing a cable knit pullover that looked familiar to the one Evans, 40, wore in the 2019’s Knives Out directed by Rian Johnson. Knowing Swift’s special skills for dropping social media Easter eggs, her fans were quick to connect the dots and speculate if Gomez’s fashion choice was finally confirming the recent rumours of her and the Avengers alum.

If you didn’t know, the rumours of Gomez and Evans’ alleged romance have been making rounds on the internet since October after the pair was spotted leaving the same studio in LA, followed by several outings that coincidentally were at the same place. But neither of them has confirmed any rumours and this is as close to a confirmation as we’ve gotten! Back in 2015, Selena admitted “I kind of have a crush on Chris Evans. Isn’t he cute? He’s very cute,” while making an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

