Selena Gomez starrer ‘Only Murders in the Building’ renewed for season 4; Hulu says ‘Let the investigating begin...’

'Only Murders in the Building'! Hulu has officially renewed the show for a highly anticipated Season 4. After the Season 3 finale left viewers craving more suspenseful investigations, the streaming giant wasted no time in announcing another season of the beloved show.

A resounding success

Although Hulu has not disclosed precise viewership numbers, it proudly reveals that 'Only Murders' returned on August 8 with the highest viewership figures of any scripted Hulu original in 2023. This strong performance undoubtedly played a significant role in the decision to greenlight a fourth season.

The trio's endless journey

Hulu's excitement for the series renewal doesn't stop with the announcement. In a statement via X (formerly known as Twitter), Hulu declares that "the trio's journey is far from over." This cryptic message hints at more intriguing mysteries and investigations awaiting the trio of amateur sleuths. On Instagram, Hulu announced the renewal with the caption "Only Murders in the Building is coming back for Season 4! Let the investigating begin... #OMITB"

'Only Murders in the Building' has captivated audiences with its unique blend of comedy and crime-solving, following neighbors-turned-amateur detectives Charles-Haden Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short), and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez). Their obsession with true crime has led them to unravel a series of baffling murders within their Upper West Side apartment complex. In Season 3, they tackled the perplexing murder of movie star Ben Glenroy (played by Paul Rudd), introducing new characters portrayed by notable actors like Meryl Streep, Jesse Williams, and Ashley Park. With season 4, fans can anticipate more thrilling investigations, unexpected twists, and hilarious moments from this dynamic trio.

