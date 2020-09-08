  1. Home
Selena Gomez stresses on importance of safety guidelines while promoting new film The Broken Hearts Gallery

Selena Gomez wants fans to “enjoy movie experience with the lowest risk.” The singer recently took to Instagram to promote her new film The Broken Hearts Gallery and said: “COVID-19 is not fake news, so please follow safety guidelines.”
13787 reads Mumbai Updated: September 8, 2020 01:29 am
Rare Beauty founder Selena Gomez wants to make sure all her fans are safe, even while promoting her new movie, The Broken Hearts Gallery, which is premiering in select theatres this week. The 28-year-old singer is an executive producer for the movie, which stars Geraldine Viswanathan and Dacre Montgomery.

 

The movie centres on Lucy, a New York art gallery assistant who was dumped by her boyfriend, and after running into the same guy over and over again, teams up with him to create an exhibit for souvenirs from past relationships.

 

You can watch the final trailer for the movie below, which features Selena‘s song, Souvenir.

 

“@brokenheartsgallery finally comes out on Friday! I am excited to produce a film directed and written by first-time female filmmaker @nkrinsky,” Selena wrote on her Instagram. 

 

She added, looking out for her fans’ safety, “although you can see this movie in some theatres, remember that COVID-19 is not fake news -so please follow safety guidelines in order to enjoy the movie experience with the lowest risk possible.” 

 

