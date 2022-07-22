Selena Gomez STUMPED as her nana asks how she ended things with 'that guy'; Is it Justin Bieber or The Weeknd?

Selena Gomez may be sick of that "same old love," but it seems like her nana is still intrigued for some piping hot tea about her doting granddaughter's love life! Let's give you some context... Selena Gomez recently shared a TikTok video in which she did a makeup tutorial with her makeup line Rare Beauty products. Whilst applying her lip liner, a hilarious blooper occurred as her beloved nana suddenly asked off-camera: "So how did you end it with that guy?"

As the question was asked whilst Selena Gomez was still in process of applying her lip liner, the Only Murders in the Building star was left stumped with her gorgeous eyes going wide. Understanding the situation she was in since she was recording a TikTok video which would be viewed by millions, she carefully replied, "Uhh, I'll tell you in a second." Selena, ever the professional, continued with her makeup routine, however, she couldn't help herself from cracking a smile at her nana's antics. The Lose You To Love Me singer wittily captioned the video, "Thanks, Nana," along with a message: "I have no words."

You can watch Selena Gomez's hilarious TikTok video ft. her cute nana HERE.

No one can roast you like your family does! Like we needed another reason to adore Selena Gomez's adorable nana!

Selenators took to social media to try to decode who "that guy" was in nana's controversial question about Selena Gomez's love life. On one hand, there's ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, as Jelena had a highly publicised, tumultuous on again-off again relationship. On the other hand, we also have Selena's other famous ex-boyfriend The Weeknd. As for Gomez's current relationship status, the singer-actress has maintained her single tag, though she was involved in dating rumours recently with her Behaving Badly co-star Nat Wolff as they were spotted together.

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez turns the big 3-0 today, i.e. July 22, so do share your lovely messages for the birthday girl with Pinkvilla in the comments section below. Happy Birthday, Selena Gomez!

