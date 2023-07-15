Selena Gomez stunned after TikTok tells her she has 'Bad Taste' over her relationship status

Selena Gomez, the renowned actress and singer, recently turned to TikTok to decode the reason behind her single status. Using the "Why Am I Single?" filter, the 30-year-old superstar received an unexpected response that left her taken aback. TikTok's answer, "You Have Bad Taste," left Gomez visibly shocked and prompted her to express her discontent with the social media platform.

Selena Gomez' past relationships

Selena Gomez's dating history has been a constant source of fascination for fans and the media alike. From her early relationships with Nick Jonas and Taylor Lautner to her highly publicized romance with Justin Bieber, Gomez's love life has captivated audiences worldwide. Despite their on-and-off dynamic, Gomez and Bieber ultimately went their separate ways, with Bieber marrying Hailey Baldwin. Along the way, Gomez has also been linked to unexpected partners like Orlando Bloom and Zayn Malik, adding further intrigue to her romantic journey. However, amidst the speculation and headlines, Gomez has always been open about the challenges of navigating relationships in the spotlight, emphasizing her need for personal growth and independence.

Selena Gomez is open to love

Despite her current single status, sources close to Gomez indicate that she remains open to exploring love again. The Disney Channel alum has expressed a positive and optimistic outlook, emphasizing her willingness to embark on new romantic connections. Gomez believes in giving herself fully to love while refusing to let past experiences define her future relationships.

Gomez's high-profile on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber garnered significant media attention. However, since their official breakup in 2018 and Bieber's subsequent marriage to Hailey Baldwin, Gomez has focused on her personal growth and artistic endeavors. Dismissing rumors and misconceptions, Gomez remains resilient in her pursuit of genuine love and refuses to let past pain hinder her ability to embrace new connections. As she continues to navigate her journey, Gomez remains hopeful and unwavering in her belief that love will find its way into her life once again.

