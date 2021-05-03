Selena Gomez stuns in 2 looks for Vax Live event, says she 'geeked out' over JLo, Harry & Meghan's presence

Selena Gomez was ecstatic about returning to the red carpet in over a year and to take on hosting duties for the Global Citizen: Vax Live Concert.

Selena Gomez took on hosting duties over the weekend as she hosted the Global Citizen: Vax Live concert to raise awareness regarding the safety of vaccines. A power-packed group of Hollywood celebrities also raised donations for healthcare workers around the world to get vaccinated as well as distribution of vaccines across the globe. For the event, Selena flaunted her newly done blonde hair as she made stunning appearances in two distinct looks.

The 'Rare' singer was also ecstatic about returning to the red carpet in over a year. But also excited about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as well as Jennifer Lopez's presence at the event. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Selena said, "To me, it's the best award show of the year. I was equally geeked out when I found out who was going to be here and I was happy that those people decided to join us and spread the word."

She however added, "Have to be honest, I was a little nervous (to come out and host). I love to be a part of especially moments like this, but we haven't done anything like this in a long time so I'm actually very nervous."

Check out Selena Gomez's photos at Vax Live concert:

Speaking about the noble initiative of spreading awareness about vaccines, Selena said, "I think the goal of this is to show what the whole world could be like and to give facts on what this vaccination is, and encouraging people to look into it and not get their information from a false source. So I'm just excited to give people the chance to see the other side. I hope they feel a sense of comfortability, safeness and are hopefully more educated on what's going on. And my dream would be for everyone to get vaccinated."

The Global Citizen: Vax Live concert was attended by industry bigwigs like Ben Affleck, Chrissy Teigen, David Letterman, Gayle King, Jimmy Kimmel, Nomzamo Mbatha, Olivia Munn and Sean Penn among others. Meanwhile, artists like Jennifer Lopez, Foo Fighters, J Balvin, H.E.R. and more performed.

