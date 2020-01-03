Selena Gomez stuns in a green bikini a week before her new album Rare releases; Deets Inside

A week before her album hits the market, Selena Gomez was spotted unwinding and soaking up the sun on the coasts of Hawaii. The Lose You To Love Me singer was spotted wearing an olive green bikini as she relaxed with her friend.

Selena Gomez has all our attention since the year began. The Lose You To Love Me singer has been in the news for her recent Instagram activity. Following the footsteps of Hailey Bieber, Selena did a pictorial review of 2019 via her Instagram Stories. After she flooded our Instagram Stories feed with her photos, Selena was spotted unwinding and soaking up the sun on a luxury yacht. As per photos shared by Daily Mail, Selena is having an ideal start to the New Year.

The singer, who is all set to drop her new album titled Rare next week, donned high-waisted olive green bottoms with matching sports top for her day out in the sun. The cameras spotted her relaxing on a luxury yacht off the coast of Hawaii. Selena let the sea breeze kiss her open tresses as she soaked up the sun. She obviously deserves the break before she dives into the promotions of her upcoming album. Selena appeared in high spirits as she was photographed laughing with her girl pal laying down beside and getting a tan herself.

Selena's vacay photos come after Selena subtly revealed what she was up to on Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's wedding. The singer, who was hosting a year review, revealed she was surrounded by her friends as her ex-boyfriend walked down the aisle to marry Hailey again. Check out the photos here: Selena Gomez REVEALS she was surrounded by her friends on Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's wedding; See PHOTOS

Selena's new album Rare drops on January 10. The album features 13 songs. The album list includes here 2019 releases Lose You To Love Me and Look At Her Now! Get all the deets here: Selena Gomez reveals a new tracklist for her upcoming album titled Rare; Deets inside

