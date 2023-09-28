Selena Gomez stuns in white polka-dot minidress during day, glittery black one at night amidst much-talked-about Paris trip

Selena Gomez has added two more stylish looks to her steadily increasing Paris style file. The singer's trip to the City of Love has grabbed a lot of eyeballs and she has managed to impress netizens with the multiple unique looks she has donned every time she has stepped out in France. Recently, the pop star stunned in a white polka-dot minidress for her outing during the day and followed it up with a black minidress for a night of partying in the city.

Selena Gomez stuns in white polka-dot minidress

Selena Gomez was spotted at the L'Avenue restaurant in Paris and she wore a chic outfit for her public appearance. The actress sported a white Jacquemus polka-dot minidress with a square neckline and dramatic, puffy sleeves. She accessorized the look with silver Mejuri hoop earrings, black Versace pumps, and a matching Jacquemus bag. Gomez styled her hair with a middle partition and let it down her shoulders, keeping her make-up simple.

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez rocks all-black look in Paris, dons plunging corset with blazer in another fashionable outing post leopard print outfit

Selena Gomez dons glittery black minidress for night out

The Only Murders in the Building star smiled as she stopped for photos with fans waiting outside her hotel as well as the restaurant she enjoyed a bite in. She followed this up with a contrasting but similar look at night. The actress donned a sparkly black minidress with a black leather coat as she attended a party with Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham. The three have been spotted together several times in Paris for dinner and a soccer game.

While Gomez kept the accessories to a minimum for the black Versace crystal dress look, she instead went for glam makeup with a bold red lip. To zing up the whole look even further, the former Disney star styled her hair in an elaborate updo. Her hairstylist Dom Seeley called the design a sculptured updo that aimed at channeling some Parisian chic vibes. On the other hand, Gomez's makeup artist called the look Moulin Rouge-inspired alongside the images.

Selena Gomez in Paris, France

Previously, the Lose You to Love Me hitmaker has flaunted a white corset look with a denim skirt, an oversized gray blazer look, a leopard print dress, and a shirt dress with black thigh-high boots. Prior to her Paris trip, Gomez made it to the best-dressed list at the 2023 edition of the MTV VMAs where she wore a gorgeous red floral dress to the red carpet and the main event. She followed this up by donning a purple corset minidress for the after-party.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Guess who has a boyfriend?': Selena Gomez jokes about being single in yet another TikTok video, netizens have mixed reactions