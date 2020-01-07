Selena Gomez suffers scary moment on Hawaii vacation as she gets stung by a man o' war; Details Inside

The songstress took off to Hawaii for a beach vacation to ring in the new year with friends. However, it wasn't all that pleasant.

Selena Gomez's first vacation of 2020 did not have the perfect start. The songstress took off to Hawaii for a beach vacation to ring in the new year with friends. And while it was things fun under the sun, Selena Gomez was unwell for a brief period of time. Turns out, the singer was stung by a venom-filled jellyfish while chilling in the waters. According to Entertainment Tonight, Selena Gomez was in excruciating pain as she was as stung by a man o' war.

The sting was painful for Selena as she was spotted sitting down and wincing in pain after being stung. As per the report, Selena was crowded with friends around her to offer support. Selena was then carried by one of her male friends. The paparazzi captured Selena getting a piggyback ride with one of her friends but was all smiles as her guy friend carried her effortlessly. National Geographic reports that a man o' war sting on humans is "excruciatingly painful, but rarely deadly." Days after the sting, Gomez recently shared a video in which she revealed she is currently sick. "I'm sick and my friends don't want to hang out with me," she wrote alongside the photo on her IG Story.

The singer also has been keeping her fans up to date with her new music album 'Rare' which is slated to release on 10 January. Selena had a significant 2019 as she released new music which hinted at her troubled relationship with ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

