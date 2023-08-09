Selena Gomez takes break from spotlight as she tries to avoid paps during laid-back Nobu lunch; Pics go viral

Selena Gomez, the talented star known for her role in Only Murders in the Building, took a delightful escape from the scorching Los Angelesheat on Monday. The 31-year-old actress treated herself to a laid-back lunch at the celebrity-favorite Nobu restaurant in Malibu, accompanied by her friends. The eatery, frequented by celebrities, provided the perfect respite from the scorching Los Angeles heat.

Selena Gomez makes a quick exit to avoid paps during lunch outing

Selena Gomez, who enjoyed lunch at Nobu showcased her skill in navigating the delicate balance between stardom and personal moments. Evidently keen to avoid the prying eyes of paparazzi, in photos reported by People, Gomez made her exit from the restaurant in a manner that exuded casual ease.

The iconic patio of Nobu served as a peaceful haven for the singer and her friends, who shielded from the bustling world outside. The serene ambiance allowed them to unwind and relish the experience while avoiding the intrusive lens of the paparazzi.

Clad in comfortable baggy jeans and a plain white t-shirt, she seemed focused on savoring her low-key lunch without the frenzy of media attention.

Gomez's choice of attire further underscored her intention to remain inconspicuous. She accessorized her ensemble with a small purse and shades, subtly blending into the laid-back atmosphere of the eatery. Delicate gold chains and bracelets added a touch of understated elegance. It was apparent that her priority lay in enjoying a peaceful meal rather than creating a spectacle.

Following the conclusion of filming for Only Murders in the Building in April, Gomez has maintained a low profile. The former Disney star, who recently celebrated her 31st birthday, shared her sentiments on Instagram, expressing the joy and challenges of the season. A heartwarming snapshot alongside co-star Meryl Streep showcased their camaraderie.

READ MORE: Who is DJ Fred Again? 5 things to know about Selena Gomez's rumored new love

Selena Gomez’ work front

Selena Gomez is still wowing crowds with her diverse set of talents. She has been working hard on her music and acting projects while taking a well-deserved break from the spotlight. Her latest performance is in the hit series Only Murders in the Building, where she showcases her acting skills alongside co-stars like Steve Martin and Martin Short. The singer is even busy shooting for her cooking show and recently also dropped photos of the same.

On the music front, Gomez has been known for her pop music and chart-topping tracks, and although she's keeping her upcoming musicalprojects under wraps, her fans and followers are eagerly waiting for her next big masterpiece.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Selena Gomez shells major Disney princess vibes in pristine white dress as she shoots for her food show: PICS