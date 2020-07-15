Selena Gomez takes fans around the world via new music video of Past Live with Trevor Daniel

Selena Gomez isn't letting the global pandemic stop her from releasing new music. The Boyfriend star dropped a breathtaking video of her new son Past Life with Trevor Daniel.

Good news for Selenators, as the singing sensation Selena Gomez dropped a brand new video. Gomez teamed up with Trevor Daniel and dropped the stunning visual for their collaboration, Past Life. The music video, which released on Tuesday, July 14, shows the artists practising social distancing on Instagram Live amidst the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. Fans are then taken on a gorgeous journey of various landscapes around the world. Directors Vania Heymann and Gal Muggia show viewers gorgeous shots of water, the mountains, the desert and more.

"I'm trying to be honest with my happiness/Don't know why I'm bad at this," Daniel sings on the track. "And I don't want to sit all in my sadness/I know it's a habit of mine," Gomez sings. "Perfect, perfect timing/I start but I don't know how to end," she continues. Suddenly, the camera stops and zooms in on Selena, taking viewers on a visual journey. "Last night was the last night of my past life/Got me here like you can never figure me out," Selena later sings on the track. "Last night was the last time, was the last time/I'll never let you figure me out." "Sitting here, talking to myself/Thinking how I used to use you/Only thing I'm used to.” "Last night was the last night of my past life," the lyrics continue.

Daniel previously released his track Past Life in March, but Gomez later joined him for a remix of the song. Selena recently shared with Daniel how much the song resonated with her via an Instagram live chat. "When I heard the song the first time, I loved the fact that it was kind of like a story about all the things that we tend to hold onto and the patterns that we have," the 27-year-old star said. "And I'm very, very vocal about my personal experiences, you know, making decisions that maybe aren't necessarily healthy for me," the Rare singer revealed.

