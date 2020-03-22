Selena Gomez takes on Safe Hands Challenge, admits she wasn't washing her hands the 'right way'; Watch Video

Selena Gomez participates in the Safe Hands Challenge. The singer challenged Gigi Hadid, Olivia Wilde and Cardi B to take up the challenge amid the Coronavirus aka Covid-19 outbreak.

Selena Gomez joins the list of celebrities who took up the Safe Hands Challenged. The challenge was started by WHO's Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Several celebrities are recording videos to help their fans understand the right technique of washing their hands amid the Coronavirus outbreak. Selena took to Instagram and shared a two-part video to show how to wash your hands correctly. She jokingly admits she had to “redo this video so many times" before she could share it with her 171 million followers.

“So, here’s what we’re going to do: we’re going to take a little water — then turn it off so we aren’t wasting it — then get some soap,” she narrated while she performed the challenge in her kitchen. She wore red lipstick and matching red nail for the video. “Everybody is saying that it’s 40 seconds long, which is technically as long as the ‘ABCs’ twice — who would have thought because I clearly wasn’t washing my hands the right way,” she admitted.

Selena felt the problems of women with long nails during the video and said, “I know about the girls and the long nails…so, some of the tips that I’ve been given is that you want to do a little bit of this to get under your fingers." The Rare hitmaker added, "You’re going to want to go in between your fingers, like so, then keep going and do the same motions a few times."

She held on to her thumb and scrubbed it well while adding, "You can make fun. Got my nana here, got my dog. Then, take a nice good wash." She then grabs a napkin and wipes her hands off to complete the challenge. "Grab a napkin, turn off the sink and use the same one to wipe every part of your hand. That is my challenge, I hope I did it well,” she concludes the video.

Watch Selena Gomez's Safe Hands Challenge video here:

Selena has challenged three stars to take up the challenge. “So, I want to challenge three amazing more powerful women…I want to do Gigi Hadid, Olivia Wilde and my girl Cardi,” she said. Wilde responded to the challenge and posted her Safe Hands Challenge video. “Thank you @selenagomez for allowing me to show off my fake doctor hygiene training! Let’s do this!” she announced.

Check out Oliver Wilde's video below:

Have you washed your hands yet? Stay clean, safe and tuned to Pinkvilla!

