Selena Gomez talks about working with Meryl Streep, says co-stars thought she'd be 'annoying-high maintenance'

Singer-songwriter Selena Gomez has risen as a pop star in the music industry and become one of the most successful artists after starting off as a Disney star. The 30-year-old has recently opened up about working with Meryl Streep, and what her co-stars from her Hulu series Only Murders in the Building thought of her. Continue reading for more details.

Selena Gomez talks about working with Meryl Streep

Gomez has recently wrapped filming on season three of her mystery comedy-drama series titled Only Murders in the Building. Sharing an image with veteran actress Meryl Streep who has been cast in the upcoming season of the television show, the singer captioned it, "Well, we wrapped season 3 of @onlymurdershulu. I'm not sure I have enough words to explain just how beautiful this season has been." The award-winning series streams on Hulu.

"It has been deliriously hilarious, challenging, and for me, an absolute dream. I'll post more soon. But I'll leave it with the woman I adore, look up to, and love. [loved face emoji]," she concluded referring to Streep. Talking about what it was like working with the iconic actress, Gomez told The Wrap, "Working with her, for any actor I would assume, it takes your breath away to be around someone who is a part of history, who has paved the way for so many actresses and told so many powerful stories and is recognized for that."

"And she couldn't have been more humble, more nice, more, just, adorable. I don't know how to explain it. She was so sweet to everyone and on time and never looked at her script. It was really inspiring," she added. Streep being cast in the third season of Only Murders in the Building was announced in January this year, though her role remains undisclosed.

Selena Gomez reveals co-stars thought she'd be 'annoying' and 'high-maintenance'

Meanwhile, Gomez shares a close bond with Steve Martin and Martin Short, her co-stars from the Hulu series. When asked if she thinks they were intimidated to work with her, the Come and Get It hitmaker responded, "I am nowhere near as cool as Steve Martin and Martin Short. I think, for me, I'm a newbie, I'm a baby. Still. I'm doing what I am doing as best as I can. But these are icons and I don't feel like they were that intimidated."

Gomez added that the only thing they ever told her was, that they thought she going to be "annoying and high-maintenance." The singer joked that she guesses that she is not any of those things if they like working with her. The third season of Only Murders in the Building was filmed from January to April 2023. Gomez will also release new music this year.

